Located behind the Chamber Depot, this museum has a small but well-arranged collection of ‘then and now’ photographs and artifacts from early farm life in the valley. Knowledgeable volunteers answer questions and can help plan excursions to historical sites.

For a regional museum, there’s some offbeat stuff here, including an interesting exhibit about the nearby La Jara Buddhist Church, the story of the Japanese in the valley and a Nazi uniform worn by a prisoner of war stationed near here during WWII.