San Luis State Wildlife Area

This state wildlife area is a patch of bleak terrain on the edge of the Great Sand Dunes National Park, where dunes covered with saltbush and rabbitbrush stand in contrast to the grassy wetlands – the secondary beneficiary of this governmental largesse. Waterfowl, shorebirds and birdwatchers enjoy the recently restored wetlands.

The Mosca Campground has a lake view, restrooms and electrical fountains and is a convenient alternative to camping in the Great Sand Dunes National Park, though the area is popular for camping between May and the end of September, though winter camping is allowed during hunting season. The wildlife area is 8 miles west of Hwy 150 on Alamosa County Ln 6 N. To get from Alamosa to the area, drive 13 miles north on Hwy 17, then turn right (east) on County Ln 6 N for 8 miles. Bring your own water, ice and firewood.