Fort Garland Museum

Southeast Colorado

A restoration of the fort's buildings and exhibits are maintained by the Colorado Historical Society. A good stop for visitor information.

  • Wetlands in Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge.

    Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge

    20.42 MILES

    This wildlife refuge on the banks of the Rio Grande is a special spot, and will give you some idea of what the valley must have looked like before it was…

  • Great Sand Dunes National Park

    Great Sand Dunes National Park

    22.93 MILES

    Landscapes collide in a shifting sea of sand at Great Sand Dunes National Park, making you wonder whether a spaceship has whisked you to another planet…

  • Stations of the Cross

    Stations of the Cross

    15.42 MILES

    Following a path up a small hill, local sculptor Huberto Maestas’ 15 dramatic life-sized statues of Christ's crucifixion are a powerful testament to the…

  • San Luis Museum & Cultural Center

    San Luis Museum & Cultural Center

    15.38 MILES

    This handsome museum and gallery chronicles Hispanic culture in southern Colorado, in a modern building that blends sustainable concepts with traditional…

  • Francisco Fort Museum

    Francisco Fort Museum

    23.96 MILES

    This museum is set on the site of the original 1862 fort, with a couple of the real-deal buildings still left. It was built by 12 men as a base of…

  • San Luis State Wildlife Area

    San Luis State Wildlife Area

    23.48 MILES

    This state wildlife area is a patch of bleak terrain on the edge of the Great Sand Dunes National Park, where dunes covered with saltbush and rabbitbrush...

  • San Luis Valley Museum

    San Luis Valley Museum

    23.9 MILES

    Located behind the Chamber Depot, this museum has a small but well-arranged collection of ‘then and now’ photographs and artifacts from early farm life in…

  • Blanca Wetlands

    Blanca Wetlands

    17.06 MILES

    The Bureau of Land Management has restored the wildlife habitat at Blanca Wetlands, northeast of Alamosa. Activities include fishing for bass or trout in…

