A restoration of the fort's buildings and exhibits are maintained by the Colorado Historical Society. A good stop for visitor information.
Fort Garland Museum
Southeast Colorado
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge
20.42 MILES
This wildlife refuge on the banks of the Rio Grande is a special spot, and will give you some idea of what the valley must have looked like before it was…
Great Sand Dunes National Park
22.93 MILES
Landscapes collide in a shifting sea of sand at Great Sand Dunes National Park, making you wonder whether a spaceship has whisked you to another planet…
15.42 MILES
Following a path up a small hill, local sculptor Huberto Maestas’ 15 dramatic life-sized statues of Christ's crucifixion are a powerful testament to the…
San Luis Museum & Cultural Center
15.38 MILES
This handsome museum and gallery chronicles Hispanic culture in southern Colorado, in a modern building that blends sustainable concepts with traditional…
23.96 MILES
This museum is set on the site of the original 1862 fort, with a couple of the real-deal buildings still left. It was built by 12 men as a base of…
23.48 MILES
This state wildlife area is a patch of bleak terrain on the edge of the Great Sand Dunes National Park, where dunes covered with saltbush and rabbitbrush...
23.9 MILES
Located behind the Chamber Depot, this museum has a small but well-arranged collection of ‘then and now’ photographs and artifacts from early farm life in…
17.06 MILES
The Bureau of Land Management has restored the wildlife habitat at Blanca Wetlands, northeast of Alamosa. Activities include fishing for bass or trout in…
