Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge

This wildlife refuge on the banks of the Rio Grande is a special spot, and will give you some idea of what the valley must have looked like before it was developed for agriculture. It's best to visit at dawn or dusk, when wildlife is the most active and when you'll hear the amazing soundscape of bird calls and whistles.

If you're lucky you might spot bald eagles, elk, coyotes and porcupines; in the spring and fall look for migrating sandhill cranes and numerous other seasonal travelers.

The refuge is located 3 miles southeast of Alamosa on Hwy 160. A 2.5-mile trail along the Rio Grande and a panoramic overlook on the east side of the refuge give visitors views of the wetland marshes, ponds and river corridor.