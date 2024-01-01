Manassa, a 10-minute drive northeast of Antonito, is home to a tiny one-room cabin where boxing legend Jack Dempsey was born as the ninth child of a poor mining family. It was a destitute childhood, but Dempsey channeled his hardship into boxing, and from 1919 to 1926 reigned as the heavyweight world champion. Boxing fans will enjoy this collection of memorabilia.
Jack Dempsey Museum
Southeast Colorado
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge
19.6 MILES
This wildlife refuge on the banks of the Rio Grande is a special spot, and will give you some idea of what the valley must have looked like before it was…
28.06 MILES
Following a path up a small hill, local sculptor Huberto Maestas’ 15 dramatic life-sized statues of Christ's crucifixion are a powerful testament to the…
San Luis Museum & Cultural Center
28.1 MILES
This handsome museum and gallery chronicles Hispanic culture in southern Colorado, in a modern building that blends sustainable concepts with traditional…
20.68 MILES
Located behind the Chamber Depot, this museum has a small but well-arranged collection of ‘then and now’ photographs and artifacts from early farm life in…
28.78 MILES
The Bureau of Land Management has restored the wildlife habitat at Blanca Wetlands, northeast of Alamosa. Activities include fishing for bass or trout in…
23.53 MILES
The beautiful Viejo (old) San Acacio is a historic Catholic church where mass is still occasionally held. To get here, head 4 miles east of San Luis on…
