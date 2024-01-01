Jack Dempsey Museum

Southeast Colorado

LoginSave

Manassa, a 10-minute drive northeast of Antonito, is home to a tiny one-room cabin where boxing legend Jack Dempsey was born as the ninth child of a poor mining family. It was a destitute childhood, but Dempsey channeled his hardship into boxing, and from 1919 to 1926 reigned as the heavyweight world champion. Boxing fans will enjoy this collection of memorabilia.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wetlands in Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge.

    Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge

    19.6 MILES

    This wildlife refuge on the banks of the Rio Grande is a special spot, and will give you some idea of what the valley must have looked like before it was…

  • Stations of the Cross

    Stations of the Cross

    28.06 MILES

    Following a path up a small hill, local sculptor Huberto Maestas’ 15 dramatic life-sized statues of Christ's crucifixion are a powerful testament to the…

  • San Luis Museum & Cultural Center

    San Luis Museum & Cultural Center

    28.1 MILES

    This handsome museum and gallery chronicles Hispanic culture in southern Colorado, in a modern building that blends sustainable concepts with traditional…

  • San Luis Valley Museum

    San Luis Valley Museum

    20.68 MILES

    Located behind the Chamber Depot, this museum has a small but well-arranged collection of ‘then and now’ photographs and artifacts from early farm life in…

  • Blanca Wetlands

    Blanca Wetlands

    28.78 MILES

    The Bureau of Land Management has restored the wildlife habitat at Blanca Wetlands, northeast of Alamosa. Activities include fishing for bass or trout in…

  • Viejo San Acacio

    Viejo San Acacio

    23.53 MILES

    The beautiful Viejo (old) San Acacio is a historic Catholic church where mass is still occasionally held. To get here, head 4 miles east of San Luis on…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeast Colorado attractions

1. Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge

19.6 MILES

This wildlife refuge on the banks of the Rio Grande is a special spot, and will give you some idea of what the valley must have looked like before it was…

2. San Luis Valley Museum

20.68 MILES

Located behind the Chamber Depot, this museum has a small but well-arranged collection of ‘then and now’ photographs and artifacts from early farm life in…

3. Viejo San Acacio

23.53 MILES

The beautiful Viejo (old) San Acacio is a historic Catholic church where mass is still occasionally held. To get here, head 4 miles east of San Luis on…

4. Stations of the Cross

28.06 MILES

Following a path up a small hill, local sculptor Huberto Maestas’ 15 dramatic life-sized statues of Christ's crucifixion are a powerful testament to the…

5. San Luis Museum & Cultural Center

28.1 MILES

This handsome museum and gallery chronicles Hispanic culture in southern Colorado, in a modern building that blends sustainable concepts with traditional…

6. Blanca Wetlands

28.78 MILES

The Bureau of Land Management has restored the wildlife habitat at Blanca Wetlands, northeast of Alamosa. Activities include fishing for bass or trout in…