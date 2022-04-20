Behold this small museum's collection of naive and outsider art from Chicago artists, including rotating mixed-media exhibits and watercolors by famed…
Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village
These three neighborhoods in the larger area of West Town are trendy hot property. Hip record stores, thrift shops and cocktail lounges have shot up, though vintage Eastern European dive bars linger on many side-street corners. Wicker Park is the more commercial heart; it's flanked by Bucktown (a bit posher), Ukrainian Village and East Village (a bit shabbier), and smaller Noble Square. The restaurant and rock-club scene around here is unparalleled in the city.
Explore Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village
- IIntuit: The Center for Intuitive & Outsider Art
- UUkrainian Institute of Modern Art
Founded in 1971, this collection acts as the westernmost anchor to a string of West Town art galleries. Two rooms display a permanent collection of…
- FFlat Iron Building
Galleries, studios and workshops fill the landmark Flat Iron Building, with contemporary painters, realist photographers, digital animators, pop-art…
- DDocument Gallery
Document organizes exhibitions of contemporary photography, film and media-based works by emerging national and international artists. It shares its large…
- PPolish Museum of America
If you don’t know Pulaski from a pierogi, this is the place to get the scoop on Polish culture. Founded in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ethnic museums in…
- UUkrainian National Museum
Across from one of the Ukrainian Village's larger churches, this small museum packs in a massive amount of information about the history, culture and…
- WWicker Park
The neighborhood's favorite green space is home to softball fields, a children's water playground, a winter ice rink, an active dog park, and indoor and…
- HHoly Trinity Russian Orthodox Cathedral
This church looks like it was scooped straight out of the Russian countryside and deposited here. But famed Chicago architect Louis Sullivan actually…
- MMonique Meloche Gallery
One of Chicago's tastemakers, Monique Meloche has an eye for emerging artists, such as Amy Sherald, who painted Michelle Obama's official portrait. Her…
