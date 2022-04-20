Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village

These three neighborhoods in the larger area of West Town are trendy hot property. Hip record stores, thrift shops and cocktail lounges have shot up, though vintage Eastern European dive bars linger on many side-street corners. Wicker Park is the more commercial heart; it's flanked by Bucktown (a bit posher), Ukrainian Village and East Village (a bit shabbier), and smaller Noble Square. The restaurant and rock-club scene around here is unparalleled in the city.

Explore Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village

  • U

    Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

    Founded in 1971, this collection acts as the westernmost anchor to a string of West Town art galleries. Two rooms display a permanent collection of…

  • F

    Flat Iron Building

    Galleries, studios and workshops fill the landmark Flat Iron Building, with contemporary painters, realist photographers, digital animators, pop-art…

  • D

    Document Gallery

    Document organizes exhibitions of contemporary photography, film and media-based works by emerging national and international artists. It shares its large…

  • P

    Polish Museum of America

    If you don’t know Pulaski from a pierogi, this is the place to get the scoop on Polish culture. Founded in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ethnic museums in…

  • U

    Ukrainian National Museum

    Across from one of the Ukrainian Village's larger churches, this small museum packs in a massive amount of information about the history, culture and…

  • W

    Wicker Park

    The neighborhood's favorite green space is home to softball fields, a children's water playground, a winter ice rink, an active dog park, and indoor and…

  • M

    Monique Meloche Gallery

    One of Chicago's tastemakers, Monique Meloche has an eye for emerging artists, such as Amy Sherald, who painted Michelle Obama's official portrait. Her…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village.

  • See

    Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

    Founded in 1971, this collection acts as the westernmost anchor to a string of West Town art galleries. Two rooms display a permanent collection of…

  • See

    Flat Iron Building

    Galleries, studios and workshops fill the landmark Flat Iron Building, with contemporary painters, realist photographers, digital animators, pop-art…

  • See

    Document Gallery

    Document organizes exhibitions of contemporary photography, film and media-based works by emerging national and international artists. It shares its large…

  • See

    Polish Museum of America

    If you don’t know Pulaski from a pierogi, this is the place to get the scoop on Polish culture. Founded in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ethnic museums in…

  • See

    Ukrainian National Museum

    Across from one of the Ukrainian Village's larger churches, this small museum packs in a massive amount of information about the history, culture and…

  • See

    Wicker Park

    The neighborhood's favorite green space is home to softball fields, a children's water playground, a winter ice rink, an active dog park, and indoor and…

  • See

    Monique Meloche Gallery

    One of Chicago's tastemakers, Monique Meloche has an eye for emerging artists, such as Amy Sherald, who painted Michelle Obama's official portrait. Her…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Wicker Park, Bucktown & Ukrainian Village

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.