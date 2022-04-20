These three neighborhoods in the larger area of West Town are trendy hot property. Hip record stores, thrift shops and cocktail lounges have shot up, though vintage Eastern European dive bars linger on many side-street corners. Wicker Park is the more commercial heart; it's flanked by Bucktown (a bit posher), Ukrainian Village and East Village (a bit shabbier), and smaller Noble Square. The restaurant and rock-club scene around here is unparalleled in the city.