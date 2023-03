Louis Sullivan designed this ornate building in 1899. For a century it was home to the Carson Pirie Scott & Co department store. Check out the superb metalwork around the main entrance at State and Madison Sts. Though Sullivan insisted that ‘form follows function,’ it’s hard to see his theory at work in the lavishly flowing cast iron.

Look for Sullivan's initials amid the botanical and geometric forms. A Target store now occupies the building's main retail space.