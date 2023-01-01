Picasso's eye-popping untitled sculpture marks the heart of Daley Plaza, which is the place to be come lunchtime, particularly when the weather warms up. You never know what will be going on – dance performances, bands, ethnic festivals, holiday celebrations – but you do know it'll be free. A summertime farmers market sets up on Thursday (7am to 3pm, May to October) and food trucks add to the action once a week (11am to 3pm, often on Friday) from March through October.

Daley Plaza remains a pilgrimage site to many as the film location where the Blues Brothers drove through and crashed into the Daley Center's plate-glass windows.