With its 16 stories of shimmering glass, framed by brilliant white terra-cotta details, Burnham & Root's 1895 Reliance Building is a breath of fresh air. The structure’s lightweight internal metal frame supports a glass facade that gives it a feeling of lightness, a style that didn’t become universal until after WWII.

Today the Reliance houses the hip Staypineapple Chicago hotel. Added historical bonus: Al Capone’s dentist drilled teeth in what’s now Room 809.