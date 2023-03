Weep all you want over the old Marshall Field’s becoming Macy’s, but the building remains a classic no matter who’s in it. The iconic bronze corner clocks on the outside have given busy Loop workers the time for more than 100 years now. Inside, a 6000-sq-ft dome designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany caps the atrium on the northern side; 50 artists toiled for 18 months to make it.