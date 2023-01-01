American Writers Museum

Bibliophiles will have a grand time in this museum, where American writers spanning the ages – from Edgar Allen Poe to Elie Wiesel, James Baldwin to Edith Wharton – get their due. Interactive exhibits trace the history of the American voice in nonfiction and literature, while rotating displays celebrate individual wordsmiths. Another exhibit provides exercises and tips for your own writing (along with a table of old typewriters). The colorful Children's Literature gallery features story times and books to read.