Chicago Architecture Center

The CAC is the premier keeper of Chicago’s architectural flame. Pop in to explore its excellent galleries, which feature an interactive 3-D model of Chicago and displays on the city's architectural history, as well as giant models of and exhibits on skyscrapers around the world and the amazing technologies needed to build them, from construction to security to sustainability. You can also check out the CAC's extensive roster of boat and walking tours and make bookings here.

The foundation’s shop sells stacks of books about local buildings and architects, as well as architecture- and design-themed apparel and gifts. Formerly known as the Chicago Architecture Foundation, the organization rebranded when it moved from Michigan Ave to its new digs on Wacker Dr.