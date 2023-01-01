Winding along the Chicago River’s southern side next to Wacker Dr, this 1.25-mile-long promenade is a fine spot to escape the crowds and watch boats glide by. Access it from the stairs at any bridge. Outdoor cafes, umbrella-shaded bars, a kayak-rental shop and a fountain you can splash in dot the way. The broad steps between Clark and LaSalle Sts offer a good refuge to sit and relax.

A Vietnam veteran’s memorial (near N Wabash Ave), a small river history museum (at N Michigan Ave) and sightseeing boats also sprinkle in.