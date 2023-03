This museum of radio and TV nostalgia is pretty sparsely populated. But if you have a hankering to see old Bozo the Clown clips, or the camera that taped the famous Nixon-Kennedy debate, or the salvaged door from Oprah's studio, it might be for you.

It also holds flashy special exhibitions on occasion, such as an immersive Saturday Night Live experience; count on adding $20 or so to the admission price for these.