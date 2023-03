Aqua made waves when it appeared in 2009. Local architect Jeanne Gang designed the 86-story tower (set to be surpassed in 2020, when her 93-story Vista Tower will open nearby). Dramatic undulating balconies curve out from the core, interspersed with reflective glass that forms 'pools' shimmering from the white rippled tiers. The Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel takes up floors 1 to 18; the remaining floors hold multi-million-dollar apartments and offices.