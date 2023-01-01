The architects behind the 1896 Marquette Building made natural light and ventilation vital components. The most impressive features, however, are the sculptured bronzes and beautifully colored tile mosaics that recall the exploits of French Jesuit missionary and explorer Jacques Marquette; look for them above the entrance and inside the lobby, along with bronze reliefs of various notable Native leaders and European explorers of the region. Take the elevator to the 2nd-floor balcony for closer views.

The MacArthur Foundation, bestowers of the ballyhooed annual 'genius' grants, own the building, and restored it in 2006. You can find an exhibit on the history of the foundation, the Marquette Building and Chicago architecture off the back of the lobby, along with an entrance to the Revival Food Hall.