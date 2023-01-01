This small museum in the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago is fun for a quick browse. The best exhibits include a giant glass cube stuffed with one million $1 bills (they weigh 2000lb) and a counterfeit display differentiating real bills from fakes. Learn why we call $1000 a ‘grand'; learn more about Alexander Hamilton and his creation of a new nation's financial infrastructure; and snap a sweet photo clutching the million-dollar-stuffed briefcase.

You’ll also get a free bag of shredded currency to take home. The museum is a school-group favorite. At 1pm there’s a 45-minute guided tour. When you enter the building, look for the ‘Money Museum’ sign; you’ll have to show a photo ID and go through a metal detector.