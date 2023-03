Swim (lifeguards on duty), stroll or just picnic on this gem of a stretch of sand, also known as Hendry's Beach, 5 miles southwest of Santa Barbara. It's flat, wide, away from tourists and great for kids, who can go tide-pooling. It’s also a popular local surf spot and the eastern section is dog-friendly (there's even a dog wash in the parking lot).

For a refined post-beach experience, grab a cocktail and some healthy food at the Boathouse, right next to the sand.