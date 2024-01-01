Neal Taylor Nature Center

Exhibits and friendly volunteers help residents and visitors learn more about the local area and Santa Barbara County in general.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.99 MILES
This next-gen science museum is an interactive treasure trove of exhibits and experiences related to sound, technology, speed, light and color that are…
23.1 MILES
This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room…
Santa Barbara County Courthouse
18.05 MILES
Built in Spanish-Moorish Revival style in 1929, the courthouse features hand-painted ceilings, wrought-iron chandeliers and tiles from Tunisia and Spain…
22.92 MILES
On what was once a working cattle ranch, Foxen crafts full-fruited Pinot Noir, warm Syrah, steel-cut Chardonnay and rich Rhône-style wines, all sourced…
22.29 MILES
Hillside, family-owned vineyards overflowing with different grape varietals – Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Cabernet…
16.99 MILES
California's ‘Queen of the Missions’ reigns above the city on a hilltop perch more than a mile north of downtown. Its imposing Ionic facade, an…
21.22 MILES
Be enchanted by this romantic tasting room built of stone and handmade adobe bricks, embraced by estate vineyards on historic Rancho La Rinconada. Watch…
13.94 MILES
Richard Sanford left the powerhouse winery bearing his name to start this new winery with his wife, Thekla, using sustainable, organic farming techniques…
Nearby Santa Barbara Wine Country attractions
1. Cachuma Lake Recreation Area
0.62 MILES
Fishing, boating and wildlife cruises (look out for bald eagles in the winter) are all popular at this artificial but pretty lake.
8 MILES
Australian Mike Brown traveled halfway around the world to combine his two loves: surfing and winemaking. Try his full-bodied red blends, unusual white…
3. Sunstone Vineyards & Winery
8.06 MILES
Wander inside what looks like an 18th-century stone farmhouse from Provence and into a cool hillside cave housing wine barrels. Sunstone crafts Bordeaux…
8.96 MILES
Head down from the low cliffs to enjoy swimming (confident bathers only), surfing and fishing from this pebbly beach, overlooked by native sycamore and…
5. Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard
9.58 MILES
Bordeaux and Rhône varieties do well in the sun-dappled limestone soil at this friendly winery best for wine-tasting neophytes and dog owners. The…
9.85 MILES
Bring a picnic to one of the pond-side gazebos at this tranquil winery, where estate-grown Rhône varieties flourish on the unique terroir of Purisima…
9.97 MILES
Respected winemaker Bill Foley, who also owns Firestone Vineyards in Foxen Canyon, founded this vineyard in the 1990s on a former dairy farm. Today, the…
10.06 MILES
Fishing, swimming (lifeguards on duty) and enjoying the views out to the Channel Islands are the best things to do at this narrow beach, 20 miles west of…