La Jolla

The pleasant and affluent La Jolla Village sits atop cliffs with the ocean on three sides. The main crossroads, Girard Ave and Prospect St, are the x and y axes of some of San Diego’s best restaurants and certainly its best boutique shopping. La Jolla has 7 miles of coastline, including the family orientated, sandy one-mile beach named La Jolla Shores.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Jolla.

    Children's Pool

    Built in the 1930s behind a wave-cutting seawall, La Jolla’s Children’s Pool was created as a family beach but has since been invaded by herds of seals…

    Birch Aquarium at Scripps

    This state-of-the-art aquarium is a wonderous underwater world home to 5000 fish. Visitors can watch sharks dart, kelp forests sway, and even meet a…

    Cave Store

    Waves have carved a series of caves into the sandstone cliffs east of La Jolla Cove. The one below the Cave Store, a shop selling vintage curios, is 200…

    Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

    This reserve preserves the last mainland stands of the Torrey pine (Pinus torreyana), a species adapted to sparse rainfall and sandy, stony soils. Steep…

    University of California San Diego

    UCSD was established in 1960 and now has more than 30,000 students and a strong reputation, particularly for mathematics and science. It lies on rolling…

    Athenaeum

    Housed in a graceful Spanish renaissance structure, this space is devoted exclusively to art and music. Its reading room is a lovely place to relax and…

    La Jolla Historical Society

    This place has vintage photos and beach memorabilia, plus regular exhibitions from classic cars to architecture.

    Salk Institute

    In 1960 Jonas Salk, the polio-prevention pioneer, founded the Salk Institute for biological and biomedical research. San Diego County donated 27 acres of…