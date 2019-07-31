Built in the 1930s behind a wave-cutting seawall, La Jolla’s Children’s Pool was created as a family beach but has since been invaded by herds of seals…
La Jolla
The pleasant and affluent La Jolla Village sits atop cliffs with the ocean on three sides. The main crossroads, Girard Ave and Prospect St, are the x and y axes of some of San Diego’s best restaurants and certainly its best boutique shopping. La Jolla has 7 miles of coastline, including the family orientated, sandy one-mile beach named La Jolla Shores.
- Children's Pool
Built in the 1930s behind a wave-cutting seawall, La Jolla’s Children’s Pool was created as a family beach but has since been invaded by herds of seals…
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
This state-of-the-art aquarium is a wonderous underwater world home to 5000 fish. Visitors can watch sharks dart, kelp forests sway, and even meet a…
- CCave Store
Waves have carved a series of caves into the sandstone cliffs east of La Jolla Cove. The one below the Cave Store, a shop selling vintage curios, is 200…
- Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve
This reserve preserves the last mainland stands of the Torrey pine (Pinus torreyana), a species adapted to sparse rainfall and sandy, stony soils. Steep…
- UUniversity of California San Diego
UCSD was established in 1960 and now has more than 30,000 students and a strong reputation, particularly for mathematics and science. It lies on rolling…
- SSan Diego-La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve
Look for the white buoys offshore from Point La Jolla north to Scripps Pier that mark this protected zone that's home to a variety of marine life, kelp…
- AAthenaeum
Housed in a graceful Spanish renaissance structure, this space is devoted exclusively to art and music. Its reading room is a lovely place to relax and…
- LLa Jolla Historical Society
This place has vintage photos and beach memorabilia, plus regular exhibitions from classic cars to architecture.
- SSalk Institute
In 1960 Jonas Salk, the polio-prevention pioneer, founded the Salk Institute for biological and biomedical research. San Diego County donated 27 acres of…
