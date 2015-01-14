Welcome to Disneyland Resort
Sure, every ride seems to end in a gift store, prices are sky-high and there are grumblings that management could do more about affordable housing and health insurance for employees – but even determined grouches should find reason to grin. For the more than 14 million kids, grandparents, honeymooners and international tourists who visit every year, Disneyland Resort remains a magical experience.
Food and drink
Carthay Circle in Disney California AdventureAmerican
Napa Rose in Disneyland ResortCalifornian
Steakhouse 55 in Disneyland ResortAmerican
Blue Bayou in Disneyland ParkSouthern US
Wine Country Trattoria in Disney California AdventureItalian
Catal Restaurant in Disneyland ResortMediterranean
Plaza Inn in Disneyland ParkAmerican
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland ParkRestaurant Bakery
Ralph Brennan’s New Orleans Jazz Kitchen in Disneyland ResortCajun
Café Orleans in Disneyland ParkCajun Creole
Disneyland Resort activities
Anaheim Resort Area Multi-Day Transportation Tickets
These 1, 3 or 5-day tickets give you access to an hop-on, hop-off service with comfortable, eco-friendly buses that run on 22 scheduled routes in Anaheim and Orange County. All of the routes begin and end at the Disneyland® Resort Transportation Center, and serve over 60 hotels and dozens of popular destinations for dining, shopping, and playing!Service operates 7 days a week and typically begins one hour before the Disneyland Resort opens, continuing through 30 minutes after close. Travelers can also plan their trips on-the-go with the mobile phone. Once in destination, it is possible to download a handy app to ensure they have all the information they need at hand.Tickets will be conveniently delivered to your hotel, so please be sure to enter the hotel info during the booking process. Then once in Anaheim, simply find the appropriate line, make your way to the closest stop to board the bus and begin your Anaheim vacation!Below is a sample of places you will be able to visit using these tickets: Anaheim Brewery Anaheim Garden Walk Anaheim Packing District Angel Stadium Bowers Museum Discovery Cube Disneyland Resort Downtown Anaheim Honda Center Knott's Berry Farm MainPlace Mall Medieval Times Pirates Dinner Adventure South Coast Plaza