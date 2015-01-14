Anaheim Resort Area Multi-Day Transportation Tickets

These 1, 3 or 5-day tickets give you access to an hop-on, hop-off service with comfortable, eco-friendly buses that run on 22 scheduled routes in Anaheim and Orange County. All of the routes begin and end at the Disneyland® Resort Transportation Center, and serve over 60 hotels and dozens of popular destinations for dining, shopping, and playing!Service operates 7 days a week and typically begins one hour before the Disneyland Resort opens, continuing through 30 minutes after close. Travelers can also plan their trips on-the-go with the mobile phone. Once in destination, it is possible to download a handy app to ensure they have all the information they need at hand.Tickets will be conveniently delivered to your hotel, so please be sure to enter the hotel info during the booking process. Then once in Anaheim, simply find the appropriate line, make your way to the closest stop to board the bus and begin your Anaheim vacation!Below is a sample of places you will be able to visit using these tickets: Anaheim Brewery Anaheim Garden Walk Anaheim Packing District Angel Stadium Bowers Museum Discovery Cube Disneyland Resort Downtown Anaheim Honda Center Knott's Berry Farm MainPlace Mall Medieval Times Pirates Dinner Adventure South Coast Plaza