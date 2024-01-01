Pence Gallery

Sacramento & the Central Valley

LoginSave

This community gallery exhibits contemporary art and hosts classes, lectures and films. It offers a free reception 6pm to 9pm on the second Friday of each month.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sacramento California, USA - May 23, 2020: Downtown aerial view of the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings basketball team.

    Golden 1 Center

    13.36 MILES

    Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…

  • California Museum

    California Museum

    13.51 MILES

    This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…

  • September 22, 2018 Sacramento / CA / USA - Historic locomotive displayed at the California State Railroad Museum; Shutterstock ID 1188452086; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    California State Railroad Museum

    13.22 MILES

    Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…

  • Old Sugar Mill

    Old Sugar Mill

    14.03 MILES

    This old mill serves as a hub for a thriving community of local winemakers, featuring several local tasting rooms and nice outdoor spaces overlooking…

  • Bogle

    Bogle

    15.24 MILES

    A few miles southwest of Clarksburg via winding County Rds 141 and 144, the region's best-known winery is set among vineyard on a sixth-generation family…

  • Locke Historic District

    Locke Historic District

    23.84 MILES

    After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…

  • Crocker Art Museum

    Crocker Art Museum

    12.98 MILES

    Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…

  • John Natsoulas Center for the Arts

    John Natsoulas Center for the Arts

    0.11 MILES

    Look out for the giant mosaic cat on the way into town; the ceramic calico guards one of the most vibrant small contemporary art galleries in the state,…

View more attractions

Nearby Sacramento & the Central Valley attractions

1. John Natsoulas Center for the Arts

0.11 MILES

Look out for the giant mosaic cat on the way into town; the ceramic calico guards one of the most vibrant small contemporary art galleries in the state,…

2. UC Davis Arboretum

0.3 MILES

With well-marked botanical collections, picnic grounds and family tours, the 100-acre 'Arb' is a treasure. Follow the peaceful 3.5-mile loop along one of…

3. Crocker Art Museum

12.98 MILES

Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…

4. Old Sacramento State Historic Park

13.13 MILES

The historic river port next to Downtown, Old Sacramento remains the city's stalwart tourist draw. The old-fashioned Gold Rush-era atmosphere and the…

5. Sacramento History Museum

13.16 MILES

Exhibits, stories and artifacts of some of Sacramento's most fascinating citizens, though much of the information is focused on the Gold Rush. Get tickets…

6. California State Railroad Museum

13.22 MILES

Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…

7. Golden 1 Center

13.36 MILES

Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…

8. California Museum

13.51 MILES

This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…