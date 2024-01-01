This community gallery exhibits contemporary art and hosts classes, lectures and films. It offers a free reception 6pm to 9pm on the second Friday of each month.
Pence Gallery
Sacramento & the Central Valley
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.36 MILES
Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…
13.51 MILES
This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…
California State Railroad Museum
13.22 MILES
Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…
14.03 MILES
This old mill serves as a hub for a thriving community of local winemakers, featuring several local tasting rooms and nice outdoor spaces overlooking…
15.24 MILES
A few miles southwest of Clarksburg via winding County Rds 141 and 144, the region's best-known winery is set among vineyard on a sixth-generation family…
23.84 MILES
After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…
12.98 MILES
Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…
John Natsoulas Center for the Arts
0.11 MILES
Look out for the giant mosaic cat on the way into town; the ceramic calico guards one of the most vibrant small contemporary art galleries in the state,…
Nearby Sacramento & the Central Valley attractions
1. John Natsoulas Center for the Arts
0.11 MILES
Look out for the giant mosaic cat on the way into town; the ceramic calico guards one of the most vibrant small contemporary art galleries in the state,…
0.3 MILES
With well-marked botanical collections, picnic grounds and family tours, the 100-acre 'Arb' is a treasure. Follow the peaceful 3.5-mile loop along one of…
12.98 MILES
Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…
4. Old Sacramento State Historic Park
13.13 MILES
The historic river port next to Downtown, Old Sacramento remains the city's stalwart tourist draw. The old-fashioned Gold Rush-era atmosphere and the…
13.16 MILES
Exhibits, stories and artifacts of some of Sacramento's most fascinating citizens, though much of the information is focused on the Gold Rush. Get tickets…
6. California State Railroad Museum
13.22 MILES
Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…
13.36 MILES
Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…
13.51 MILES
This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…