The New England Sports Museum is not the best place to witness Boston's deep-rooted devotion to sport (try Fenway Park for that), but fans will enjoy the photographs, jerseys and other items from Boston sports history. The highlight is the Boston Garden Theater, complete with boards and glass and hard wooden seats from the storied old Boston Garden. Outside of basketball and hockey season, behind-the-scenes arena tours are also available for the same price.

Also on display are Larry Bird's locker, Adam Vinatieri's shoes and Tony Conigliaro's baseball (yes, the one that landed on his left eye and derailed his career). Other interesting exhibits showcase the development of women's basketball, the history of football before the Patriots and – of course – a century in Red Sox nation. The museum is actually in the concourse area of the Garden’s box seats, but tours begin in the ProShop on Level Two. The museum often closes for special events at the Garden so check the website and social media before visiting.