This gem of a neighborhood museum is dedicated to preserving the memory of the West End and educating the public about the ramifications of unchecked urban development. The main exhibit, the Last Tenement, traces the history of the neighborhood from 1850 to 1958, highlighting its immigrant populations, economic evolution and eventual destruction.

Additional space is devoted to temporary exhibits that highlight former residents, neighborhood architecture and broader issues of historic preservation. The museum also hosts occasional concerts, book talks and guided tours.