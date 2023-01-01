Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site

Widely considered the father of landscape design, Frederick Law Olmsted ran his operation from his home 'Fairsted,' which is now a National Historic Site. The grounds are open to casual callers. Take a tour to visit Olmsted’s home and office, which remain as they were a century ago. You can peruse his designs for the country’s most beloved green spaces, which include the Emerald Necklace in Boston, Central Park in New York City, many national parks and more.

From Brookline Hills, walk two blocks south on Cypress St and a long three blocks west on Walnut St, then turn south on Warren.