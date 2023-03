Larz and Isabel Anderson, a high-society couple, bought their first automobile in 1899: a Winton Runabout. It was the first of 32 autos that they would purchase over the next 50 years. 'America’s oldest motorcar collection' is now on display in the carriage house on the grounds of the estate (now Larz Anderson Park). Take bus 51 from Forest Hills (orange) or Reservoir (green D-line).