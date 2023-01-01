John F Kennedy National Historic Site

Four of the nine Kennedy children were born and raised in this modest house, including Jack, who was born in the master bedroom in 1917. Matriarch Rose Kennedy oversaw the restoration of the house in the late 1960s; today her narrative sheds light on the Kennedy's family life. Guided tours allow visitors to see furnishings, photographs and mementos that have been preserved from the time the family lived here.

A self-guided walking tour of the surrounding neighborhood sets the scene for the Kennedy family’s day-to-day life, including church, school and shopping.