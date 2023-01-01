The special collections of BU’s Mugar Memorial Library are housed in the Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center, an outstanding 20th-century archive that balances pop culture and scholarly appeal. Rotating exhibits showcase the holdings, including papers from Arthur Fiedler’s collection, the personal correspondence of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, or the correspondence of BU alumnus Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Hours posted are for the archives; exhibit hours may vary depending on their exact location in the library.