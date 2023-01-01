Only the mischief-makers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) would come up with the kind of quirky stuff that's on display here. An exhibit on artificial intelligence, for example, traces the birth of robotics at MIT, featuring some longtime favorite robotic friends, Kismet, Cog and Troody. Sculptor Arthur Ganson explores the fine line between art and engineering with his display of interactive sculpture. Additional temporary exhibits are varied and intriguing.

The MIT Museum will undergo a radical upgrade in the coming years, due to open in a new state-of-the-art facility in Kendall Square in 2021.