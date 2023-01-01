Grand Canyon Deer Farm

Blanketed in wood chips, a trail leads through an open area where the deer roam free and gather eagerly around visitors whose outstretched hands are full of tasty pellets. A smaller pen is home to goats (quite the loud-mouthed personalities here, mischievously reaching to munch on food, shirts, strollers, whatever). Just $3 buys enough deer food to keep kids busy for awhile. Among the more exotic animals in residence are marmosets and wallabies, while the resident parrot chats sassily.

It’s 8 miles east of Williams, off I-40 exit 171.