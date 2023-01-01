The ostensible main attraction here is the wildlife park – where visitors drive themselves slowly along a road that winds through 160 acres inhabited by roaming gray wolves, bison, bighorn sheep and black bears – but the real draw is the small zoo dubbed Fort Bearizona. Here, under ponderosa shade, you can see tiny cubs sidle up the trees and playful otter brothers slide and bob through the water, plus porcupines, badgers and a handful of other small animals indigenous to the area.

Check the website for scheduled Birds of Prey shows, otter and bobcat feeding and animal meet ’n’ greets.