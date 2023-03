Hourly, on the half hour, the IMAX theater here screens a terrific 34-minute film called Grand Canyon – The Hidden Secrets. This recommended film plunges you through the Colorado River rapids and into the history of the canyon through the eyes of ancient Native Americans, John Wesley Powell and a soaring eagle. It's a cheaper alternative to a canyon flyover.

See the website for details on scenic helicopter flights, pink jeep tours to the South Rim and a smooth-water float trip on the Colorado.