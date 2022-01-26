Getty Images

Kaibab National Forest

Divided by the Grand Canyon into two distinct ecosystems, this 1.6-million-acre forest offers a peaceful escape from the park madness. Thick stands of ponderosa dominate the higher elevations, while piñon and juniper create a fragrant backdrop further down. Sightings of elk, mule, deer, turkeys, coyotes (and even mountain lions and black bears) are all possible.

Explore Kaibab National Forest

  • M

    Marble Viewpoint

    A favorite of the many Kaibab National Forest overlooks, this viewpoint makes a hauntingly spectacular picnic or camping spot. From the bald 1-acre…

  • B

    Bearizona

    The ostensible main attraction here is the wildlife park – where visitors drive themselves slowly along a road that winds through 160 acres inhabited by…

  • G

    Grandview Lookout Tower

    Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 as a fire tower, the 80ft Grandview Lookout Tower offers great views of the region for those willing and…

  • G

    Grand Canyon Deer Farm

    Blanketed in wood chips, a trail leads through an open area where the deer roam free and gather eagerly around visitors whose outstretched hands are full…

  • A

    Ash Fork Route 66 Museum

    This endearing mom-and-pop museum offers a handful of displays highlighting Ash Fork's Route 66 history.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kaibab National Forest.

