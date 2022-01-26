A favorite of the many Kaibab National Forest overlooks, this viewpoint makes a hauntingly spectacular picnic or camping spot. From the bald 1-acre…
Kaibab National Forest
Divided by the Grand Canyon into two distinct ecosystems, this 1.6-million-acre forest offers a peaceful escape from the park madness. Thick stands of ponderosa dominate the higher elevations, while piñon and juniper create a fragrant backdrop further down. Sightings of elk, mule, deer, turkeys, coyotes (and even mountain lions and black bears) are all possible.
Explore Kaibab National Forest
- MMarble Viewpoint
A favorite of the many Kaibab National Forest overlooks, this viewpoint makes a hauntingly spectacular picnic or camping spot. From the bald 1-acre…
- BBearizona
The ostensible main attraction here is the wildlife park – where visitors drive themselves slowly along a road that winds through 160 acres inhabited by…
- GGrandview Lookout Tower
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 as a fire tower, the 80ft Grandview Lookout Tower offers great views of the region for those willing and…
- GGrand Canyon Deer Farm
Blanketed in wood chips, a trail leads through an open area where the deer roam free and gather eagerly around visitors whose outstretched hands are full…
- NNational Geographic Visitor Center & IMAX Theater
Hourly, on the half hour, the IMAX theater here screens a terrific 34-minute film called Grand Canyon – The Hidden Secrets. This recommended film plunges…
- AAsh Fork Route 66 Museum
This endearing mom-and-pop museum offers a handful of displays highlighting Ash Fork's Route 66 history.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kaibab National Forest.
See
Marble Viewpoint
A favorite of the many Kaibab National Forest overlooks, this viewpoint makes a hauntingly spectacular picnic or camping spot. From the bald 1-acre…
See
Bearizona
The ostensible main attraction here is the wildlife park – where visitors drive themselves slowly along a road that winds through 160 acres inhabited by…
See
Grandview Lookout Tower
Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 as a fire tower, the 80ft Grandview Lookout Tower offers great views of the region for those willing and…
See
Grand Canyon Deer Farm
Blanketed in wood chips, a trail leads through an open area where the deer roam free and gather eagerly around visitors whose outstretched hands are full…
See
National Geographic Visitor Center & IMAX Theater
Hourly, on the half hour, the IMAX theater here screens a terrific 34-minute film called Grand Canyon – The Hidden Secrets. This recommended film plunges…
See
Ash Fork Route 66 Museum
This endearing mom-and-pop museum offers a handful of displays highlighting Ash Fork's Route 66 history.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Kaibab National Forest
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.