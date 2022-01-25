A narrow, rugged shoreline and surrounding mountains and glaciers characterize the beautiful, wild Stikine River, which begins in the high peaks of interior British Columbia and ends some 400 miles in a delta called the Stikine Flats, just north of Wrangell. The Stikine is North America’s fastest navigable river, and its most spectacular sight is the Grand Canyon of the Stikine, a steep-walled gorge where violently churning white water makes river travel almost impossible (the rapids are graded V+ and considered the Mt Everest of kayaking). John Muir called this stretch of the Stikine ‘a Yosemite 100 miles long.’

Trips from below the canyon are common among rafters and kayakers. They begin with a charter flight to Telegraph Creek in British Columbia and end with a 160-mile float back to Wrangell. However, most people visit the river on a jet-boat day trip out of Wrangell.