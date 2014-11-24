White Pass Train, Emerald Lake Tour with Skagway Port Pickup

After pickup from the Skagway cruise ship terminal, drive by mini-coach along the scenic Klondike Highway before hopping aboard a replica vintage Gold Rush-era passenger train for your 68-mile (109-km) journey to Carcross in Yukon. You'll travel along the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway, built in 1898 during the Klondike Gold Rush. This railway is designated as an International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, along with the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. As you journey along the same route taken by the Klondike stampeders in 1898, enjoy views of some of the most picturesque landscapes vistas and remote wilderness areas in Alaska and Canada.Stop for a visit at the restored 1900s Bennett Station House, which has recently been transformed into a museum, nestled in an area only accessible by train. Here, you may take a self-guided walking tour. Afterwards, enjoy lunch on board the train between Bennett and Carcross (see itinerary for a sample menu).As your train journey continues to Carcross in the Yukon Territory, you can hop off to visit the Matthew Watson General Store -- the region's oldest operating store -- or enjoy a short stroll through historic Carcross. Next, make a brief visit to Emerald Lake -- arguably the most photographed lake in Yukon! During your return train ride to Skagway, your guide will entertain you with stories about Skagway and the Gold Rush Era as you savor views of cascading waterfalls, roaring rivers, majestic mountains, glaciers and historic sites.When the train arrives at the station, you’ll be taken back to the Skagway cruise terminal. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Skagway port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.