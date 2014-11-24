Welcome to Skagway
During the 1898 gold rush, 40,000 stampeders passed through the nascent settlement; they were a sometimes-unsavory cast of characters who lived against a backdrop of brothels, gunfights and debauched entertainment wilder than the Wild West. Today, the main actors are seasonal workers, waitstaff posing in period costume and storytelling national-park rangers. Indeed, most of the town’s important buildings are managed by the National Park Service (NPS) and this, along with Skagway's location on the cusp of a burly wilderness with trails (including the legendary Chilkoot) leading off in all directions, has saved it from overt Disneyfication. Dive in and join the show.
Skagway activities
Skagway Shore Excursion: Full-Day Tour of the Yukon
When your cruise ship docks in Skagway, begin your adventure by climbing the Klondike Highway north to the US/Canadian border, which parallels the 1898 Gold Rush Trail. Cross into Canada and traverse through the spectacular Northern Boreal Forest, which includes Bove Island, Tutshi Lake and Tagish Lake. After you break for a photo at the Yukon border, you'll travel on to Lake Bennett, see the "World's Smallest Desert" and marvel at gorgeous Emerald Lake. Stop at the Caribou Crossing Trading Post and Museum where you can relax and enjoy a tasty, satisfying lunch of baked chicken with BBQ sauce, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner rolls, donuts and coffee -- Yukon style! After lunch, visit one of the most spectacular wildlife museums in the North Country. As you stroll through the 9,000-square foot (2743-square meter) museum, you will find the quality of the wildlife exhibits to be truly remarkable. The museum's exhibits range from Ice Age specimens to animals more recently introduced into the Yukon. Also, included are exotic animals from both the arctic and sub-arctic regions of Alaska and the Yukon, as well as from around the world. Also at Caribou Crossing are the lovable Huskies preparing for the Yukon Quest dog sled race. Pet the dogs and play with puppies, and hear the musher's adventures of dog sledding in the Yukon during the winter! As you journey back to Skagway, keep your eye out for possible wildlife sightings, such as bears, moose, caribou, Dall sheep and mountain goats. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return back to the ship in Skagway for this activity. If your ship is delayed and you are unable attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Skagway Shore Excursion: Half-Day Tour to the Yukon Border
The White Pass was a route that was used in 1898 during the Gold Rush by those seeking fortune and you will discover this famous trail on your half-day tour of the Yukon via mini-bus. After your ship docks in Skagway, you'll head out up the Klondike Highway, beholding impressive scenery as you go, from the breathtaking coastal mountain ranges to the stunning waterfalls. Travel past local landmarks such as WP&YR railroad, Brackett Wagon Road, Pitchfork Falls and Moore Creek Bridge; then climb a 3292-foot (1003-meter) summit to White Pass and enter into Canada and the "Tormented" Valley, a subarctic alpine tundra.As you journey through Canada, keep an eye out for native wildlife -- you may spot moose, bears, birds, sheep, goats and more! While in the Northern Boreal Forest, you'll stop at Lakes Tutshi and Windy Arm, which are surrounded mile-high mountains. Lastly, take a photo at the Yukon Border sign for memorable photo souvenir. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return back to the ship in Skagway for this activity. If your ship is delayed and you are unable attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Skagway, White Pass Summit, Tormented Valley Shore Excursion
Spend time in port in Skagway breathing in the fresh mountain air and enjoying the great outdoors! Glimpse amazing views of spectacular mountains and coastal rainforests, and see historic landmarks including Brackett Wagon Road, Pitchfork Falls, Moore Creek Bridge, and the WP&YR railroad. Included is the Skagway City Overlook, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the town, harbor and cruise ships. At the Klondike Gold Rush Cemetery, hear the tale of Frank Reid and "Soapy" Smith and the gunfight that changed the future of Skagway.Leaving Skagway for the White Pass Summit area, you'll journey along the Klondike Highway which parallels the White Pass Railroad, a popular tourist attraction today. In between visiting historic points of interest, distant glacier views, thundering waterfalls and majestic mountain vistas, you can relive the Klondike Gold Rush with stories from your guide. Continue traveling parallel to the White Pass Trail and White Pass Railroad, climbing 3,292-feet (1,003-meter) to the summit before descending into the upper portion of the daunting Tormented Valley. The Tormented Valley contains large areas with an almost lunar appearance, making this one of the most unique eco-systems in North America. Explore a forest-tundra ecotone with a stunted forest of 300-year old trees and alpine tundra. The final leg will be through the Tormented Valley, with a stop at Summit Lake. As you survey the landscape of the White Pass Summit Area, admire unforgiving wilderness that inspired such classic authors as Jack London and Robert Service. Returning to Skagway, stop at the "Welcome to Alaska" sign, the most popular photo stop on this bus tour. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return back to the ship in Skagway for this activity. If your ship is delayed and you are unable attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Skagway Shore Excursion: Chilkoot Trail Hike and Float Tour
This guided 2.0-mile (3.2-km) hike on the world-famous Chilkoot Trail runs through spectacular temperate rainforest. It’s a moderate hike and is fairly steep over uneven terrain for the first half mile (0.8 km), going uphill for about 300 feet elevation (92 meters) and then back downhill the same elevation and distance, with the remaining mile on level ground for the last mile. Your naturalist guide will point out wildlife and native plants and tell stories of Skagway and the Klondike Gold Rush. Retrace the footsteps of stampeding prospectors who bypassed Skagway's White Pass Trail, to hike the Chilkoot Trail in order to reach the headwaters of the Yukon River. The Chilkoot Trail was the most direct route leading from the Skagway/Dyea area to the Klondike Gold Fields around Dawson City in the Yukon. At the end of the hike, you will board an eight-eleven man rubber raft with your guide for a peaceful river float through the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park on the Taiya River, which runs parallel to the historic Chilkoot Trail. As you continue floating down the Taiya River, you will see little evidence of human civilization. However, you may see or hear the signs of a wide variety of wildlife, including bears, otters, salmon and eagles, all of which make their homes in the Taiya River Valley. After your Taiya River float, you will be treated to a riverbank snack before ending your adventure back in Skagway and boarding your cruise ship.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return back to the ship in Skagway for this activity. If your ship is delayed and you are unable attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
White Pass Deluxe Tour from Skagway
Begin your tour with convenient pickup from the docks or a designated meeting place. See downtown Skagway, a quaint city comprised of 6.5-blocks. Go to the Gold Rush Cemetery. Hear tales of Soapy Smith and Frank Reed from your knowledgeable guide. Head up the mountain with stops at various overlooks, such as Trail of 98, Frazier Valley and Bridal Vail Falls. Bring a bottle to get glacier water. Look for goats and bears at Moore Bridge. Stop at the Welcome to Alaska sign and city overlook for great photos. Prepare to go through U.S. Customs on the way down the mountain. Remember to bring your passport. Return to your original departure point at the end of the tour.
White Pass Train, Emerald Lake Tour with Skagway Port Pickup
After pickup from the Skagway cruise ship terminal, drive by mini-coach along the scenic Klondike Highway before hopping aboard a replica vintage Gold Rush-era passenger train for your 68-mile (109-km) journey to Carcross in Yukon. You'll travel along the White Pass and Yukon Route Railway, built in 1898 during the Klondike Gold Rush. This railway is designated as an International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, along with the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. As you journey along the same route taken by the Klondike stampeders in 1898, enjoy views of some of the most picturesque landscapes vistas and remote wilderness areas in Alaska and Canada.Stop for a visit at the restored 1900s Bennett Station House, which has recently been transformed into a museum, nestled in an area only accessible by train. Here, you may take a self-guided walking tour. Afterwards, enjoy lunch on board the train between Bennett and Carcross (see itinerary for a sample menu).As your train journey continues to Carcross in the Yukon Territory, you can hop off to visit the Matthew Watson General Store -- the region's oldest operating store -- or enjoy a short stroll through historic Carcross. Next, make a brief visit to Emerald Lake -- arguably the most photographed lake in Yukon! During your return train ride to Skagway, your guide will entertain you with stories about Skagway and the Gold Rush Era as you savor views of cascading waterfalls, roaring rivers, majestic mountains, glaciers and historic sites.When the train arrives at the station, you’ll be taken back to the Skagway cruise terminal. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Skagway port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.