Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise from Seward

From an observation deck aboard your comfortable cruise, watch the Alaskan wilderness awaken! Starting your six-hour cruise at either 8am or 11:30am – your choice – board your vessel from Seward and prepare to take in some of Alaska’s most breathtaking surroundings from the water. You’ll be amazed by the vast amount of Alaskan wildlife to be seen – including a variety of whales, sea lions and birdlife.Each 95-foot-long (29-meter) non-smoking cruise vessel has been customized for maximum comfort, including warm and spacious inside seating with large picture windows and multi-level viewing decks. All vessels are Coast Guard licensed for 150 passengers, equipped with restrooms and accessible to guests with limited mobility. You’ll enjoy a fast cruising speed, with extra time to photograph and view wildlife and glaciers.During your in-depth tour of Kenai Fjords National Park, listen to onboard commentary from your informative captain and learn about the abundant marine life you’re likely to view at peak season. Keep an eye out for harbor seals, sea otters and porpoises as well as humpback, minke and orca whales that inhabit the park. Passing jagged icy cliffs along the Kenai Peninsula, view dramatic fjords and calving glaciers – both alpine and tidewater – amid 700 square miles (1,130 square km) of the Harding Icefield, which blankets the Kenai Mountains in glacier ice.Enjoy an onboard lunch (see sample menu below) and learn about the ever-changing geology of the Harding Icefield, one of four major ice caps in the United States, which dates back to the ice age and forms the steep fjords. As you cruise approximately 100 miles (160 km) round-trip from Seward, admire the stunning landscape teeming with marine life amid plankton-rich waters – important feeding grounds for the migrating whales. Your captain will point out migratory seabirds that nest in the Kenai Fjords, as well as other native flora and fauna. Be amused by puffins as they dive underwater and view the rookeries of more than 18 other bird species in the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, including black-legged kittiwakes and common murres. Witnessing the vast, untouched beauty of Alaska’s coastal waters, you’ll understand why this wildlife and glacier cruise is Alaska’s most popular!