Welcome to Kenai Peninsula
Approximately the size of Belgium, the peninsula is a top pick for first-time Alaska explorers. The eastern peninsula is dominated by large ice fields, the jutting Kenai Mountains and the icy waters of Resurrection Bay. To the west it flattens out, with rolling hills, large lakes and a long coastline. There are several worthwhile towns, such as Seward, Hope and Homer that provide interesting cultural attractions and rip-roaring nightlife.
Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise from Seward
From an observation deck aboard your comfortable cruise, watch the Alaskan wilderness awaken! Starting your six-hour cruise at either 8am or 11:30am – your choice – board your vessel from Seward and prepare to take in some of Alaska’s most breathtaking surroundings from the water. You’ll be amazed by the vast amount of Alaskan wildlife to be seen – including a variety of whales, sea lions and birdlife.Each 95-foot-long (29-meter) non-smoking cruise vessel has been customized for maximum comfort, including warm and spacious inside seating with large picture windows and multi-level viewing decks. All vessels are Coast Guard licensed for 150 passengers, equipped with restrooms and accessible to guests with limited mobility. You’ll enjoy a fast cruising speed, with extra time to photograph and view wildlife and glaciers.During your in-depth tour of Kenai Fjords National Park, listen to onboard commentary from your informative captain and learn about the abundant marine life you’re likely to view at peak season. Keep an eye out for harbor seals, sea otters and porpoises as well as humpback, minke and orca whales that inhabit the park. Passing jagged icy cliffs along the Kenai Peninsula, view dramatic fjords and calving glaciers – both alpine and tidewater – amid 700 square miles (1,130 square km) of the Harding Icefield, which blankets the Kenai Mountains in glacier ice.Enjoy an onboard lunch (see sample menu below) and learn about the ever-changing geology of the Harding Icefield, one of four major ice caps in the United States, which dates back to the ice age and forms the steep fjords. As you cruise approximately 100 miles (160 km) round-trip from Seward, admire the stunning landscape teeming with marine life amid plankton-rich waters – important feeding grounds for the migrating whales. Your captain will point out migratory seabirds that nest in the Kenai Fjords, as well as other native flora and fauna. Be amused by puffins as they dive underwater and view the rookeries of more than 18 other bird species in the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, including black-legged kittiwakes and common murres. Witnessing the vast, untouched beauty of Alaska’s coastal waters, you’ll understand why this wildlife and glacier cruise is Alaska’s most popular!
Kenai Fjords Wildlife Cruise with Optional Buffet Lunch
The 5-hour Kenai Fjords wildlife cruise departs daily at 12pm and returns at 5pm and travels approximately 55 miles round-trip along the rugged coastline of Resurrection Bay. If you've chosen the buffet, fifteen minutes into the cruise we will begin serving the Alaska salmon and prime rib meal that is freshly prepared on board. While you enjoy our cruising restaurant service you'll be able to sit at your reserved seat inside the heated cabin and not miss out on any of the beautiful scenery. Several alpine glaciers nestled high in the mountains surrounding Resurrection Bay can be seen along the route if the weather cooperates. You'll also have the chance to see the impressive Bear Glacier, a piedmont glacier and the largest glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park. As you approach the end of Resurrection Bay you will visit Cape Resurrection, home to Steller sea lions and thousands of nesting seabirds. The captain will stop the boat close to the sea lion colonies and seabird rookeries, providing excellent photo opportunities. Along the route you'll have the chance to see abundant wildlife such as whales, sea otters, Dall’s porpoises, eagles, mountain goats and many types of seabirds. A National Park Ranger will provide a detailed narrative on the history, ecology, geology and wildlife in the area.
Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise
The 6-hour Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise departs daily at 11:30am and returns at 5:30pm. The cruise travels approximately 100 miles round-trip through Resurrection Bay into Kenai Fjords National Park. You'll cruise through the protected Resurrection Bay and continue around Cape Aialik (pronounced “I-al-ik) into Aialik Bay to view an active tidewater glacier. We spend time in front of Holgate or Aialik glacier to watch for calving, which is when giant chunks of glacial ice break off and crash into the water. If you've chosen the buffet, we begin serving the Alaska salmon and prime rib buffet as we cruise into Aialik Bay. A National Park Ranger is on board to provide a detailed narrative on the history, ecology, geology, and wildlife in the area. Your captain cruises out to the Chiswell Islands or Cape Resurrection (depending on weather), home to thousands of nesting Alaskan seabirds like puffins, kittiwakes, and cormorants. The captain stops the boat close to the seabird nesting areas, providing great photo opportunities. You'll also visit Steller sea lion colonies, where Steller sea lions gather on the rugged, rocky coastline. Sea otters, bald eagles and mountain goats are also commonly seen along the route.
Kenai Fjords and Resurrection Bay Half-Day Cruise
The Kenai Fjords and Resurrection Bay Half-Day Cruise travels along the rugged coastline of Resurrection Bay in search of wildlife. Rather than following a set route, this cruise travels to the best whale and wildlife viewing areas that day based on reports from other vessels. The experienced captains will explore the area’s wildlife hot spots to maximize your chances of viewing whales and other wildlife. Two departure times are available throughout the day for your convenience. Along the route you'll have the chance to see abundant wildlife such as whales, sea otters, Dall’s porpoises, eagles, mountain goats, and many types of seabirds. As you approach the end of Resurrection Bay, you will visit Cape Resurrection, home to both Steller sea lions and thousands of nesting seabirds. The captain will stop the boat exceptionally close to the sea lion colonies and seabird rookeries, providing excellent photo opportunitiesSeveral alpine glaciers, nestled high in the mountains surrounding Resurrection Bay can be seen along the route if the weather cooperates. You'll also have the chance to see the impressive Bear Glacier, a piedmont glacier and the largest glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.
Fox Island Dinner Cruise
Board your cruise at Seward Small Boat Harbor in the evening for a scenic, relaxing journey along Resurrection Bay to Fox Island. Sit back, relax and enjoy views of glaciers, including Bear Glacier. Your naturalist guide will teach you all about Alaska’s native wildlife and help you spot wildlife such as otters, whales and sea lions, with puffins and falcons flying above. Beer, wine and snacks are available on board for you to enjoy while you take in the sights. When you arrive at Fox Island, you’ll understand why this is such a revered Alaskan destination. A magical mix of temperate rainforests, sculpted cliffs, secluded coves and pebble beaches, Fox Island is a sight to be seen. Step ashore and enter a private lodge, where you’ll sit down to a luscious buffet dinner of freshly grilled wild Alaska salmon and prime rib paired with vegetables, salad and bread rolls and topped off with dessert. For an even more decadent dining experience, upgrade your meal to include a half-pound (.22 kg) of king crab. After your meal, hop back on your cruise and head back to the Seward harbor, where your 50-mile (80-km) round-trip cruise ends.
Northwestern Fjord Sightseeing Cruise from Seward
Make your way to the departure point in Seward and head out on a shuttle to the boat that will take you on an unforgettable cruise through Kenai Fjords National Park, named after its many fjords, which were carved by at least 38 glaciers. Travel deeper into the Kenai Fjords than with any other tour on a relaxing boat ride through stunning blue water surrounded by glaciers. Enjoy a breakfast of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and fruit as you gaze at the magnificent surroundings.This national park was established in 1980 and covers 669,984 acres (271,133 hectares) on the Kenai Peninsula, and is home to the Harding Icefield, one of the largest icefields in the country. Watch in amazement as you pass mammoth, piercing-blue glaciers. Keep an eye out for marine life like killer whales. Learn how to tell the difference between tidewater and alpine glaciers. Cover 150 miles (241 km) on this spectacular voyage. Take a break from glacier-spotting for a lunch including a chicken Caesar wrap, potato chips, a granola bar, and a fresh-baked chocolate-chip cookie. Then see if you can spot more wildlife, which is abundant in the area. A wildlife guide will help you track what you see. Look for minke whales and harbor porpoises, falcons and arctic loons. And get your binoculars out to search for black bears and mountain goats. Get a few last photos in with the beautiful natural backdrop and relax as you head back to port, where your shuttle will bring you back to Seward.Please note: This is a seasonal tour operating from June 6 to September 1.