After logging fell on hard times in the 1970s, Haines swung its economy toward tourism; not so much cruise ships (Haines receives a mere 40,000 cruisers per season), but more independent travelers. Haines is particularly popular with RVers in summer and heli-skiers in winter. As a result, the businesses here are uniquely Hainesian, and most likely the person behind the counter is the one who owns the store.
Eagle Preserve Float Trip in Haines
Your float trip begins in the picturesque town of Haines, Alaska. Your personal guide will meet you at the location of your choice and accompany you for the 45-minute drive to the raft launch. After being outfitted with river boots and life jackets, you'll begin your guided float trip through the Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, home to the densest concentration of bald eagles on the planet. Enjoy 1.5 hours of gentle floating along the water, with opportunities to stop and photograph wildlife. Sit back and relax as your guide rows the raft and shares the natural and cultural history of the area. Treat yourself to a tasty snack of locally caught smoked salmon and hot drinks before the 20-minute return trip to Haines.
Chilkoot Lake Kayak Tour - Skagway Departure
The trip begins with a 45-minute catamaran ride along the steep-walled fjords, which connect Skagway to Haines. Arrive in Haines and enjoy a seaside drive to Chilkoot Lake State Park. This park has it all–important Tlingit cultural sites, a salmon-filled river flowing into the sea, and a turquoise lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains. We’ll keep an eye out for wildlife; bald eagles, brown bear, and migratory birds are often seen here. Once at the lake, take in the scenery and board your sea kayak. Sea kayaking is easy to learn and your expert guide will show you the basics of paddling. Outfitted with the proper gear, you’ll soon be gliding silently along the shores of the lake. This pristine lake is uncrowded, and the scenery is spectacular. Huge waterfalls spill off of the cliffs surrounding the lake, lush green forests crowd the shoreline, and wildlife abounds. Pause at the base of one of these waterfalls where your guide will reveal the secret workings of the rainforest. Beginning in July, sockeye salmon spawn in one of the clear streams that feed into the lake. Eagle and bear are often attracted to this spot, and you’ll be able to view all the activity from your kayak. Paddle back to shore and enjoy a snack before driving back to Haines. Once back in Haines, enjoy a guided driving tour of downtown Haines and historic Fort William H. Seward. Board the high-speed catamaran for your journey back to Skagway. Return to your ship filled with memories and photographs from an unforgettable adventure.
Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve Rafting - Skagway Departure
The trip begins with a 45-minute catamaran ride along the steep-walled fjords, which connect Skagway to Haines. Upon arrival in Haines, you will meet your expert guide and enjoy a riverside drive along the Haines Highway. The drive is incredibly scenic: glacier-clad mountains thrust to the sky, colorful wildflowers line the road, green riverside channels provide habitat for moose, bear and trumpeter swans. The highway was declared a National Scenic Byway in 2009. Arrive at the river in the heart of the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, approximately 45 minutes away. Don your life jackets, listen to your guide’s safety talk, board the raft and leave the road and civilization behind. You are immersed in the Alaskan wilderness, floating the silent river channels. In the summer months, a healthy resident population of bald eagles lives along the river. Your expert guide will push the raft along, explaining the intricate balance of nature that makes this a unique and special place. You do not have to paddle; your hands are free for your camera and binoculars. Keep an eye out for other wildlife besides bald eagles. ……moose, otters, brown and black bear, and even wolves, call this Preserve their home. You will spend approximately one and one half hours floating the river. After rafting, your guide will select a scenic spot to enjoy a picnic lunch on your way back to Haines and/or back to your ship in Skagway.
Jet Boat Adventure and Haines Highlights - Haines Departure
Where the road ends, your adventure begins! Experience the true wilderness that Alaska is famous for on our narrated river tour in the heart of the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve which explores miles of tributaries of the stunning glacially carved, braided Chilkat River system. Meet your guide and embark on a short tour of this quaint town with a stop at “Picture Point” for your memorable photo of Historic Fort William H. Seward with the Chilkat Mountains in the backdrop. Then it’s off to the adventure part of your tour as your guide drives you up the Haines Scenic Byway to the private property of River Adventures. This is where you prepare for your jet boat tour and your journey through the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve. The boat is powered by very quiet four stroke outboard jet motors, and is uncovered for the best wildlife, scenery, and photography opportunities. Moose are often the highlight of the tour along with bald eagles with their massive nests that are dotted along the river banks. If you encounter a moose, bear or any other wildlife, your captain can stop the boat so you can get your Alaska photo of a lifetime!This excursion offers everything in a small group setting of up to 24 guests maximum. Warm and friendly staff provide customer service at the highest level. Extra outerwear to stay warm and dry is provided as well as lunch in a covered, heated pavilion with modern facilities. So bring a smile and you will leave with memories, photos, and a greater appreciation for the Alaskan wilderness and the people who call it their home!
Jet Boat Adventure and Haines Highlights - Skagway Departure
Where the road ends, your adventure begins! Experience the true wilderness that Alaska is famous for on our narrated river tour in the heart of the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve which explores miles of tributaries of the stunning glacially carved, braided Chilkat River system. Your tour starts with a glacial fjord ferry ride to the town of Haines, known as the adventure capital of Alaska. Meet your guide and embark on a short tour of this quaint town with a stop at “Picture Point” for your memorable photo of Historic Fort William H. Seward with the Chilkat Mountains in the backdrop. Then it is off to the adventure part of your tour as your guide drives you up the Haines Scenic Byway to the private property of River Adventures. This is where you prepare for your jet boat tour and your journey through the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve. The boat is powered by very quiet four stroke outboard jet motors, and is uncovered for the best wildlife, scenery, and photography opportunities. Moose are often the highlight of the tour along with bald eagles with their massive nests that are dotted along the river banks. If you encounter a moose, bear or any other wildlife, your captain can stop the boat so you can get your Alaska photo of a lifetime!This excursion offers everything in a small group setting of up to 24 guests maximum. Warm and friendly staff provide customer service at the highest level. Extra outerwear to stay warm and dry is provided as well as lunch in a covered, heated pavilion with modern facilities. So bring a smile and you will leave with memories, photos, and a greater appreciation for the Alaskan wilderness and the people who call it their home!
Inside Passage Sea Kayaking from Skagway
Your adventure starts in Skagway, Alaska, where you will board the Haines-Skagway Fast Ferry. It is a scenic and naturalist-narrated 45-minute ferry ride over to Haines. Upon arrival in Haines, you will be greeted by your professional kayak guide for the ocean kayak trip of a lifetime. Your 2-person kayaks will be set up on the beach, a short 5-minute walk from the ferry pier. You’ll choose from a variety of ocean paddles depending on sea conditions and weather. Your guides will outfit you with a PFD (personal flotation device), spray skirt and ponchos, if needed. After a safety briefing and equipment introduction/fitting, you are off and paddling. You will be on the water for 2-3 hours. Once off the water, stay on the beach to enjoy a waterside picnic-style lunch. (Allergies and meal preferences can be accommodated). In an instance where ocean conditions aren’t suitable, you’ll head to a backup location on Chilkoot Lake, which is a 30-minute van ride along the Chilkoot River. This backup location is surrounded by mountains with alpine waterfalls and salmon spawning beds. Meet on pier, complete waivers and answer any questions.Depart pier by van for a short transfer to the small boat harbor.Short walk to fast ferry, board ferry for trip to Haines (100 m).Catamaran ferry ride to Haines includes live presentation about local cultural and natural history.Short walk to beach adjacent to fast ferry dock where your 2-person kayaks will be waiting (1/3 km).Kayak orientation, safety briefing and equipment fitting.2-3 hours of paddling based on conditions and group preference.Beach-side picnic lunch.Short walk back to the fast ferry (1/3 km).Fast ferry ride back to Skagway.