Jet Boat Adventure and Haines Highlights - Skagway Departure

Where the road ends, your adventure begins! Experience the true wilderness that Alaska is famous for on our narrated river tour in the heart of the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve which explores miles of tributaries of the stunning glacially carved, braided Chilkat River system. Your tour starts with a glacial fjord ferry ride to the town of Haines, known as the adventure capital of Alaska. Meet your guide and embark on a short tour of this quaint town with a stop at “Picture Point” for your memorable photo of Historic Fort William H. Seward with the Chilkat Mountains in the backdrop. Then it is off to the adventure part of your tour as your guide drives you up the Haines Scenic Byway to the private property of River Adventures. This is where you prepare for your jet boat tour and your journey through the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve. The boat is powered by very quiet four stroke outboard jet motors, and is uncovered for the best wildlife, scenery, and photography opportunities. Moose are often the highlight of the tour along with bald eagles with their massive nests that are dotted along the river banks. If you encounter a moose, bear or any other wildlife, your captain can stop the boat so you can get your Alaska photo of a lifetime!This excursion offers everything in a small group setting of up to 24 guests maximum. Warm and friendly staff provide customer service at the highest level. Extra outerwear to stay warm and dry is provided as well as lunch in a covered, heated pavilion with modern facilities. So bring a smile and you will leave with memories, photos, and a greater appreciation for the Alaskan wilderness and the people who call it their home!