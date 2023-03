On the north coast and just west of Magens Bay, Hull Bay is usually a gem of solitude when Magens is overrun. The shady strand lies at the base of a steep valley and has a fun restaurant-bar but no other facilities. It's a locals' beach: fishers anchor their small boats here and dogs lope around. When there's a northern swell, Hull Bay is also the best surf beach around.

It's off the beaten path, so you’ll need a car to get here.