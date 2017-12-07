Welcome to UAE East Coast
Facing the Indian Ocean (more specifically, the Gulf of Oman), the east coast belongs almost entirely to the emirate of Fujairah, interrupted only by the three small Sharjah enclaves of Dibba Al Hisn, Khor Fakkan and Kalba. While the businesslike capital, Fujairah, has a couple of heritage sites, tourism is concentrated further north, especially around Al Aqah, where the rugged Hajar Mountains dip down to long, sandy beaches with excellent swimming, snorkelling and diving.
Musandam Dibba Cruise With Pickup From Fujairah
09:00 to 09:30am, Meet and greet. Transfer from Fujairah to Musandam Dibba, Oman. On the way we will be passing by beautiful Hajar Mountain having intense experience of Musandam Peninsula & Dibba Al Bay. 10:30am, start our amazing traditional cruise on board our Omani Dhow with the perfect Arabic hospitality. Enjoy your time lazing and sunbathing under the sun, whilst you feast your eyes upon the beauty of the white and salty mountains. You will pass by the natural beautiful carved caves, through the deserted Haffa village and Zighy beaches. With snorkel on your face and flippers on your legs take a thrilling plunge down the crystal clear waters, of the Indian Ocean. After you relish the Arabic tasty lunch you can have more time for swimming, snorkeling or relaxing and catch some sun to the lull sounds of the surf. 4pm, we will transfer you back to the harbor and then drive you back to your Hotel in Fujairah.
Deep sea fishing in Dibba Fujairah
If you are looking for deep sea fishing in United Arab Emirates Dibba, Fujairah is the best place for deep sea fishing. The fishing trip starts from Dibba, Fujairah sea port. The activities include deep sea fishing, swimming and snorkeling. The speedboats carry a maximum of 8 participants. Experienced captain on board who know the best fishing spots in Dibba. We will provide fishing equipment such as one line fishing roll, bait, hooks & weights. Life jackets and snorkeling equipment's also provided on board. You can enjoy swimming and snorkeling apart from fishing. Water and soft drinks served on board. All guest need to carry passports or UAE Emirates id. This need to show to coast guard.
Private Tour: 4WD Mountain Safari in Sultanate of Oman from Fujairah
You will have a 8am hotel pickup times will vary depending on your location in Fujairah.Transfer to Musandam Dibba Oman by 4WD. On the way, we will be passing by Hajar Mountain having intense experience of Musandam Peninsula & Dibba Al Bay.You will be crossing the borders from Emirates to Sultanat of Oman, therefor, passports are compulsory on the day of the trip.Wadi Khabb Shamsi is one of the many wadis in the rugged and spectacular Jebel Harim Mountains and this is a part of Oman Musandam that few visitors will ever see.This beautiful and long canyon starts down on the coast of Dibba Al Bay and follows it way off road up to 1200 m offering tremendous views. Other than being great place to explore, the Wadi is a home to many birds and mammals resting in many shaded areas (some are shaded all day) & enjoying the cooler temperature inside the Canyon which is at least 10˚C cooler than outside. A refreshing breeze flowing through all day will make your several breaks more pleasant to take photos & to absorb the scenery.At the end of the tour, we will visit a Local Restaurant in Oman to have a succulent & Traditional Lunch & feel the Omani traditions.It’s well worth to travel to Wadi Khabb Shamsi for those interested in unusual sensations & want to have a close look to the Mountains of Oman.
Fujairah and East Coast Tour
The tour of Fujairah and the East Coast will take you away from the major cities of UAE into the peaceful Emirate of Fujairah. The Emirate is known by locals for its scenic beauty and relaxed atmosphere, a perfect place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The trip will start with a drive up to Hajar Mountain Range passing by Faisal rock. Next you will stop at the beachside town of Khalba for some turtle spotting. The drive then continues through Fujairah beach area showcasing its heritage as a fishing port and then through downtown Fujairah passing by the magnificent Fujairah Grand Mosque. Visits will then be made to the Fujairah Fort, Heritage Village, and Museum. The lunch break offers the opportunity to take in the stunning views of Snoopy Island, its surrounding beaches, and the Hajar mountain range. Post lunch may provide the opportunity to bath in the Indian Ocean given the great year round weather offered by the UAE. The journey continues with the exploration of the Al Badiyah Mosque (the oldest in the UAE) and its Look-tower. One will then pass through the quaint towns of Dibba and stop in the town of Masafi. The tour will conclude in Masafi with a visit to its famous roadside market also known as the ‘Friday Market’ where one will be able to browse through traditional handicrafts like rugs, pottery and, souvenirs.
Private Tour - Fujairah and East Coast Tour from Dubai
from Dubai : Private Full Day East Coast Tour
Start your morning with a drive from Dubai to the sunny east coast of the UAE. Located about 80 miles from Dubai city, the region draws visitors and locals to its unspoiled beaches and secluded seaside towns.Your first stop on this full-day tour is Dibba, a sleepy fishing village near the border with Oman. Stretch your legs on a stroll around the harbor, watching local fisherman sort their hauls, and then continue the drive along the coastal road.You’ll pass some of the region’s top beaches, and then stop to sunbathe either at a public beach or at the Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort. Let your guide know your preference on the day. An entrance fee is charged for the Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, but its pool and beach facilities, plus a complimentary buffet, make the expense worthwhile.Meet back up with your guide and travel onward to Badiyah, a town known for its lovely mosque. One of the UAE’s oldest places of worship, Badiyah Mosque traces its roots to back the 15th century. Your guide will tell you about the watchtower that overlooks the pounding ocean waves.A short distance from Badiyah is the busy port town of Khor Fakkan, where you’ll enjoy a waterfront stroll. Leafy palm trees and lush gardens predominate, creating a pleasant contrast to the dry, sweeping landscape along the coast. Travel through Murbah village, and then stop in Fujairah, the largest of the east coast towns.The town’s claim to fame is Fujairah Fort, and your guide will take you on a walk around the landmark, telling you about its history. The impressive 17th-century fort was badly damaged by a British bombardment in the early 20th century, but it has been completely restored.You’ll head back to Dubai with a stop to browse the wares at the Friday Market in Masafi, and to shop for souvenir Emirati pottery or rugs, if you wish.