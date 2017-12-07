from Dubai : Private Full Day East Coast Tour

Start your morning with a drive from Dubai to the sunny east coast of the UAE. Located about 80 miles from Dubai city, the region draws visitors and locals to its unspoiled beaches and secluded seaside towns.Your first stop on this full-day tour is Dibba, a sleepy fishing village near the border with Oman. Stretch your legs on a stroll around the harbor, watching local fisherman sort their hauls, and then continue the drive along the coastal road.You’ll pass some of the region’s top beaches, and then stop to sunbathe either at a public beach or at the Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort. Let your guide know your preference on the day. An entrance fee is charged for the Sandy Beach Hotel and Resort, but its pool and beach facilities, plus a complimentary buffet, make the expense worthwhile.Meet back up with your guide and travel onward to Badiyah, a town known for its lovely mosque. One of the UAE’s oldest places of worship, Badiyah Mosque traces its roots to back the 15th century. Your guide will tell you about the watchtower that overlooks the pounding ocean waves.A short distance from Badiyah is the busy port town of Khor Fakkan, where you’ll enjoy a waterfront stroll. Leafy palm trees and lush gardens predominate, creating a pleasant contrast to the dry, sweeping landscape along the coast. Travel through Murbah village, and then stop in Fujairah, the largest of the east coast towns.The town’s claim to fame is Fujairah Fort, and your guide will take you on a walk around the landmark, telling you about its history. The impressive 17th-century fort was badly damaged by a British bombardment in the early 20th century, but it has been completely restored.You’ll head back to Dubai with a stop to browse the wares at the Friday Market in Masafi, and to shop for souvenir Emirati pottery or rugs, if you wish.