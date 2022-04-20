The Burj Khalifa is a stunning feat of architecture and engineering, with two observation decks on the 124th and 148th floors and a restaurant-bar on the…
Downtown Dubai
Dubai's vibrant urban centrepiece is anchored by the 828m-high Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure, and also brims with other distinctive and futuristic architecture, especially along Sheikh Zayed Rd and in the Dubai Design District – it's no surprise that famed British architect Norman Foster recently opened an office here.
Downtown blockbuster sights include the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain and the Dubai Opera. And then there is the soothing sight of the Dubai Canal. Further south, in Al Quoz, Alserkal Avenue has evolved into Dubai's main alternative arts and creative hub.
Explore Downtown Dubai
- Burj Khalifa
The Burj Khalifa is a stunning feat of architecture and engineering, with two observation decks on the 124th and 148th floors and a restaurant-bar on the…
- Alserkal Avenue
Edgy contemporary art from the Middle East and beyond has found a home in Dubai thanks to the vision of Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal. The local developer…
- Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo
Dubai Mall’s most mesmerising sight is this gargantuan aquarium where thousands of beasties flit and dart amid artificial coral. Sharks and rays are top…
- Dubai Fountain
This dancing fountain is spectacularly set in the middle of a giant lake against the backdrop of the glittering Burj Khalifa. Water undulates as…
- Third Line
A pioneer on Dubai's gallery scene and one of the city's most exciting spaces for contemporary Middle Eastern art, the Third Line represents around 30…
- Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary
Incongruously framed by highways, this surprising sanctuary on Dubai Creek is an important stopover for migratory waterbirds on the east Africa–west Asian…
- Dubai Design District
Creative folks have a new HQ in Dubai. The fresh-off-the-drawing board Dubai Design District (d3) has drawn both regional and international talent and…
- KidZania
For guilt-free shopping without your kids, drop them off in this indoor miniature city – complete with a school, a fire station, a hospital and a bank –…
- Gate Village
Two wooden bridges link the massive Dubai International Finance Centre to Gate Village, a modernist cluster of 10 midrise stone-clad towers built around…
