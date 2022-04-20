Dubai's vibrant urban centrepiece is anchored by the 828m-high Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure, and also brims with other distinctive and futuristic architecture, especially along Sheikh Zayed Rd and in the Dubai Design District – it's no surprise that famed British architect Norman Foster recently opened an office here.

Downtown blockbuster sights include the Dubai Mall, the Dubai Fountain and the Dubai Opera. And then there is the soothing sight of the Dubai Canal. Further south, in Al Quoz, Alserkal Avenue has evolved into Dubai's main alternative arts and creative hub.