Bur Dubai may not be as sleek and sophisticated as the newer townships, but its animated street life exudes a sense of community spirit that is rarely found elsewhere. Come here to soak up the city's history in the Dubai Museum and the restored Al Fahidi and Shindagha historic districts. Wander the lanes around the souq teeming with locals, ethnic eateries and atmospheric traditional shops. Stock up on souvenirs then watch the boat traffic on Dubai Creek from a waterfront cafe in the re-energised Al Seef area.