Bur Dubai
Bur Dubai may not be as sleek and sophisticated as the newer townships, but its animated street life exudes a sense of community spirit that is rarely found elsewhere. Come here to soak up the city's history in the Dubai Museum and the restored Al Fahidi and Shindagha historic districts. Wander the lanes around the souq teeming with locals, ethnic eateries and atmospheric traditional shops. Stock up on souvenirs then watch the boat traffic on Dubai Creek from a waterfront cafe in the re-energised Al Seef area.
Explore Bur Dubai
- Dubai Museum
- Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding
Anyone keen on delving deeper into Emirati culture and history should take advantage of the activities, Emirati meals and tours offered through this…
- Al Fahidi Historic District
Traffic fades to a quiet hum in the labyrinthine lanes of this nicely restored heritage area formerly known as the Bastakiya Quarter. Its narrow walking…
- Alserkal Cultural Foundation
This nonprofit foundation runs the most dynamic cultural space in the Al Fahidi Historic District. Galleries showcasing traditional and cutting-edge works…
- Al Seef
In the early 1900s this historical area was Dubai's trading hub, during a period when the pearl diving industry was being developed. Stretching some 1.8km…
- PPerfume House
This waterfront museum is part of the Al Shindagha Museum restoration project and is the former home of a Dubai sheikha who loved all things perfume. The…
- Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum House
Recently restored as part of the new Shindagha Historic District development, this grand courtyard house served as the residence of Sheikh Saeed, the…
- Shindagha Historic District
Strategically located at the mouth of Dubai Creek, Shindagha was where the ruling sheikhs and the city elite lived until the 1950s. While a few of the…
- Crossroads of Civilizations Museum
This private museum in the Shindagha Historic District provides a fascinating glimpse of Dubai's historic role as a trading link between East and West. On…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bur Dubai.
