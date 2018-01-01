Dubai Hatta Mountain Safari Thrill Drive and Dune Bashing- Lunch and Guide Inc

Tour Itinerary :Trip overview Our Hatta Mountain Safari Tour offers guests an exciting and convenient way to experience the beauty of this breathtaking enclave. The tour includes everything you’ll need to enjoy the beauty of Hatta, including hotel transfers. The adventure begins when we pick you up at your hotel in a 4x4 Land Cruiser and take you along the picturesque Hatta trail to the site of the safari. There, you’ll get to experience many exciting attractions, including:The Hatta Heritage Village - Like taking a time machine back to the past, the Heritage Village recreates what life used to be like in Hatta. The attraction is housed in a restored fort which features a traditional courtyard house, majlis (meeting rooms) and assorted palm-leaf (barasti) buildings and a Juma mosque that dates back to 1780. Guests can also look through exhibits highlighting various aspects of traditional Hatta culture including local music, weaving and other handicrafts and traditional dress.Hatta Rock Pools - One of the most famed attractions in Hatta, the rock pools are fresh water springs which are carved out of the rocky surfaces of the river bed (wadi). The water is crystal-clear, allowing visitors to see the fish swimming in the pools as well as the rocky bottom of the river. And when you reach the end of the pool, there is a small waterfall.Hatta Fort Hotel - This quaint hotel features fifty rooms, many of which have views of the surrounding mountains. Participants in the safari will enjoy a delicious lunch here which comes with unlimited cold drinks of your choice.Detailed Itinerary Hatta Tour itinerary : Pick from your Apartment, Hotel, Residence Pick up by: 4x4 Land Cruisers for the Adventure Safari Drive through Hatta tracks Thrill Drive & Dune Bashing Hatta Wadis. Hatta Mountain Safari Hatta Heritage VillageCrossing from Al Hajr Mountain Fresh Water PoolLunch included Cold Drinks, Soft Juice, Water Drop Back on your location