Hryshko Botanical Gardens

The long, steep hill running along the Dnipro River from Olympic Stadium and Mariyinsky Palace to Rodina Mat continues south for several kilometres, eventually becoming these lovely botanical gardens. The 130 hectares here are fastidiously manicured and criss-crossed by a network of paths leading to hidden viewpoints and churches frozen in time. To get here, take marshrutka 62k or trolleybus 14 from Pecherska metro station, or trolleybus 62 from the Kontraktova Pl stop in Podil.

There's a second entrance near the Vydubytsky Monastery at the bottom of the hill.