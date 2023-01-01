Fomin Botanical Gardens

Lying behind the Universytet metro station building, the landscaped gardens are best visited in spring when just about everything there is blooming.

A short walk to the left from the entrance, you'll find a leaning apron-clad bronze figure wielding something that looks like a bow. This strange-looking monument is dedicated to the professors and students who died defending Kyiv in WWII. Students cynically call it 'monument to the deceased botanist' – 'botanist' being the Russian slang word for nerd.