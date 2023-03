This professionally presented ethnographic museum tells the main points of the city's history three times over, once in film, once in artefacts and once interactively with English options. All else is in Turkish unless you get the audioguide, but the celebration of local crafts, from hazelnut production to pistol making, are fairly self-explanatory, as is the basement section on local food, music and dance.

For football fans, there's a separate Trabzonspor Football Club museum next door.