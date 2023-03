Sultan Selim I the Grim, the Ottoman conqueror of Syria and Egypt (and known as Yavuz, or 'The Great' to the Turkish), built this mosque southwest of the bazaar in 1514 in honour of his mother, Gülbahar Hatun, who gives her name to the neighbourhood. Next to it are a tea garden and reconstructed wooden serender (granary). Located just south of Zaǧnos Bridge, it's a pleasant walk west from the centre of Trabzon.