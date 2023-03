One of the classic viewpoints of the main monastery complex is just behind this tiny stone chapel, now used as a little projection room for an Turkish-language video about Sumela. It's a 30 second walk from Sumela's upper car park.

An alternative walking path that's far less trodden (and less easy to follow) leads steeply down from beside the chapel to a footbridge across the stream, emerging on the dolmuş road around 800m up from the main car park.