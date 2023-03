The Kostaki Mansion was constructed in 1917 for a Greek banker and briefly hosted Atatürk in 1924. The Ottoman Black Sea-style building, with its fine neo-rococo interiors, has been used as an archaeological museum for many years but at the time of research was closed for long term reconstruction, until at least 2023.

When it reopens, the collection's main glory is a flattened bronze statue of Hermes unearthed at Tabakhane in 1997.