Recently restored with intricate ceiling paintings and back-lit panels in the spired minbar (pulpit), Çarşı Camii was till recently the largest mosque in central Trabzon, yet it's easily missed in the maze of market streets. The structure of variously coloured stone blocks was erected in 1839 but looks far older and its northeastern corner takes a fanciful leap over one of the market alleys.

The mosque has a second entrance in Muvakkithane Sokak.