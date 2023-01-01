Atatürk Mansion

This three-storey, blindingly white late-19th-century mansion has fine views and lovely formal gardens. Built for a wealthy Greek banking family in the Black Sea style popular in the Crimea, it was bequeathed to Atatürk in 1924, and it's believed he wrote part of his will here. Inside you can see photos and mementos of the great man, including a map of the WWI Dardanelles campaign scratched into the table in the study.

It is nestled in leafy Soǧuksu, 5km southwest of Atatürk Alanı. To get there take a Çamlik-bound dolmuş from a stand on Kahramanmaraş Caddesi (₺2.50).